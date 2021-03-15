The Sandy Springs Police Department announced it is investigating a fatal car crash that involved a motorcyclist on Georgia 400.
According to a news release, March 13 at 9:24 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call in the area of 400 northbound near Abernathy Road regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. When they got there, they found the body of male victim lying on the highway.
“After interviewing witnesses and analyzing evidence at the scene, Sandy Springs Police traffic investigators learned the male victim had originally been operating a motorcycle when it became disabled on the highway,” the release stated. “As the motorcycle and victim were stopped, they were both struck by a Ford Mustang and subsequently by a Ford Ranger pickup truck. Unfortunately, the male victim suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
The drivers of the other two vehicles remained on the scene and both called 911. The victim was identified as Rafael Sims, 36, of Rossville.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Traffic Investigator C. Needham at CNeedham@SandySpringsGA.Gov or 470-306-8040.
