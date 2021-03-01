The Sandy Springs Police Department is investigating a car crash on Georgia 400 that left one pedestrian dead.
According to a news release, March 1 at about 1 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a vehicle wreck involving a pedestrian and located on 400 near Roberts Drive. When they got there, they found a male victim lying on the highway.
“After interviewing witnesses and analyzing evidence at the scene, Sandy Springs Police traffic investigators learned the male victim had been involved in an unrelated vehicle collision prior to being struck,” the release stated. “After the first collision, the male victim exited his vehicle and for reasons unknown (and) started walking on the roadway.
“Another motorist operating a motor vehicle travelling in the same lane struck the pedestrian. Unfortunately the male victim suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
The driver involved in the first collision and the driver who struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and both called 911. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Traffic Investigator B. Smith at The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Traffic Investigator B. Smith at BSmith@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by 770-551-6929.
