The Sandy Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal wreck that occurred when a woman riding a moped on Interstate 285 was hit by a car and then run over by another one.
According to a news release, Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from the area of I-285 east near New Northside Drive, where a car crash involved multiple vehicles, including a moped. When officers arrived, they located a female that had suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
“After interviewing witnesses and analyzing evidence at the scene, Sandy Springs Police traffic investigators learned the female victim was operating a moped on the interstate,” the release stated. “Another motorist operating a motor vehicle travelling in the same lane came upon the moped when the motorists attempted to swerve to the left to avoid a collision with it; however, the vehicle and the moped came in contact with each other, causing the victim to fall onto the interstate.
“As the victim operating the moped was on the interstate, she was struck by another vehicle. Both vehicles involved stopped and contacted 911 (and) remained on-scene and cooperated with … traffic investigators. Unfortunately, the female victim suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The police remind the public that per Georgia law, mopeds are not allowed to use limited-access highways or other roadways where the minimum speed limit is above 35 mph.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Gilmore at sgilmore@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-6915.
