The Sandy Springs Police Department has arrested a man accused of murdering a woman in a domestic dispute and then attempting to escape by successfully carjacking a vehicle in three attempts.
According to a June 7 news release, officers were sent to the parking lot of the Atlanta Perimeter Suites hotel located at 6120 Peachtree Dunwoody Road June 6 before 7:30 p.m. following a 911 call about an individual being shot there. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had been shot at least once while inside a vehicle. They then spoke to witnesses to get a description of the suspect, who had fled on foot.
“A short time later, officers received a call that a male matching the description of the suspect had attempted to commit a carjacking near the intersection of Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Hammond Drive,” the release stated. “During the carjacking attempt, the suspect shot the driver and fled the scene without being able to steal the vehicle. The suspect subsequently carjacked another vehicle in the vicinity without harming the driver.
“The suspect drove a short distance before crashing in the area of Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Central Park Drive. The suspect again attempted to carjack other vehicles on Peachtree Dunwoody Road before being struck by one of those vehicles. The suspect attempted to flee on foot; however, he was apprehended by Sandy Springs Police officers without further incident.”
The victim, identified as Sherika Monique Little, 24, of Wadesboro, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The suspect was identified as Fortune Jaquan Spencer, 25, from Lilesville, North Carolina. “The investigation has revealed this incident to be domestic-related as the victim and suspect were in a relationship,” the release stated. “The carjacked motorist that was also injured by the suspect is expected to recover and his injuries are non-life-threatening.”
Spencer has been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count each of murder, motor vehicle hijacking, attempted motor vehicle hijacking and aggravated assault. Since the investigation is still ongoing, more charges could be filed, the release stated.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Morgan at 770-551-2591 or WMorgan@SandySpringsga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.