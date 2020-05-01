The Sandy Springs Police Department has arrested two suspects trying to elude officers in a stolen car during an incident that looked like it came straight out of an action movie or “Dukes of Hazard” script.
According to a news release, April 30 just after 4 p.m., officers were in the area of Dunwoody Place and Northridge Road when they say a white 2008 Range Rover that had been stolen earlier in Douglas County.
As they tried to stop it, the Range Rover fled, hitting two police vehicles. It then drove west on Northridge Road, crossing over Roswell Road and entering a shopping center located at 8290 Roswell Road.
“The vehicle, in an attempt to elude officers, drove to the rear of the shopping center at a high rate of speed, going through a fence and driving off of an 18-foot-high retaining wall, travelling approximately 65 feet before landing in a wooded area in between the shopping center and the Veridian at Sandy Springs Apartments (1800 Windridge Drive),” the release stated. “The driver and passenger of the Range Rover were taken into custody and were transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for their non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident. No officers or pedestrians were injured during this incident.”
The driver was identified as Dylan Crutchfield, 18, of LaFayette, and the passenger was identified as Janard Kirksey, 36, of Sandy Springs. Both suspects had outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions, including an aggravated assault warrant for Kirksey.
Crutchfield was charged with reckless driving, red light violation, failure to maintain his lane, theft by receiving stolen auto, theft by receiving stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, fleeing to elude and hit and run.
Kirksey was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.
Police said more charges are possible for both suspects both regarding the Sandy Springs incident and the alleged theft of the Range Rover in Douglas County, where authorities are working with the Douglas Sheriff’s Office on that part of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.