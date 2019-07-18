The Sandy Springs Police Department has arrested a suspect in a serial fraud case, and he may have victimized more residents than those he’s charged with stealing from.
According to a July 17 news release, Officer Hunt, whose first name is not being released to protect her privacy, July 9 started investigating two package thefts from homes in the same area.
“A video from a Ring doorbell camera captured the suspect taking a package from the front door of a home,” the release stated. “He could be seen getting into a light-colored SUV and leaving the area. The neighborhood had installed a Flock Safety (license plate) reader camera. The camera was able to capture the suspect’s vehicle (an Infiniti FX45) and tag number.”
With that information, detectives added the tag number to the Flock alert system, so whenever a tag reader camera recorded that vehicle passing by, they were sent an alert. July 15, officers located the vehicle after an alert was sent.
“The car was stopped and the driver was identified,” the release stated. “Initially, the driver provided a false name and date of birth with a fraudulent Michigan driver’s license. Officers were able to determine the real identity of the suspect as Matthew Robert Brown, age 34. A search of the suspect’s vehicle yielded eight credit cards with different names, 17 pieces of mail with different names and drugs. Mr. Brown also had multiple warrants from Atlanta Police and Fulton County Police for identify theft, fraud and burglary.”
Police obtained 34 warrants for Brown’s arrest for the following charges: theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property, financial transaction card fraud, giving a false name and date of birth, identity fraud and drug possession. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail.
Because the police said they believe there will be “numerous victims of identity theft” in this case, anyone with information can contact the detective division at 770-551-6949 or email Sgt. Ortega at sortega@sandyspringsga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.