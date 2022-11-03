Sandy Springs Police Department aims for a new grant program to help combat the uptick in crime and violence, due to COVID-19.
Sandy Springs Police Department Captain Andrew Spears presented the department’s application and intention of use for the Public Safety and Community Violence Reduction Grant Program during the Nov. 1 mayor and city council meeting. This grant opportunity was announced to local authoritative entities by the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget.
If awarded, the police department will receive $1.5 million in funding.
According to Spears, this is a state level funding opportunity for communities that saw an increase in violent crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic. SSPD emphasized in the resolution how the city has experienced this.
"There may have been many factors attributing to the increase in crime and violence," SSPD Chief Kenneth DeSimone said. "One theory is the overall frustration with the pandemic and pandemic related conditions that were encountered."
Spears also said it is in the city and residents' best interest to apply for the grant. Prior to completing the application, SSPD confirmed eligibility and the department worked with the city manager to develop the application plan.
SSPD will apply for two of the four funding categories — law enforcement staffing and equipment and technology. DiSimone said the department’s highest priority will be to follow the rules and guidelines outlined in the grant conditions.
One goal for the funding is to boost the support structure for the department’s detective division by hiring three new civilian positions — two positions in Crime Scene Investigations Unit and one in the Criminal Intelligence Unit. The focus of these new positions will be to enhance investigative capabilities.
Spears also said funding would also be allocated to new technology to assist with investigations, a new investigative platform, upgraded digital forensic phone extraction software, additional license plate readers and cameras around the city.
Additionally, new equipment will improve digital forensic workstations and evidence storage solutions, and is intended to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of investigations.
While the city is not responsible for matching funding, according to Spears, the department must provide a plan of how to sustain the updates past the end of the grant program in October 2026.
Mayor and Council unanimously approved Sandy Springs Police Department’s request to submit the grant application.
Northside Neighbor will provide updates on this story as it develops.
