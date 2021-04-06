The Sandy Springs Police Department announced it has arrested a man accused of killing a 9-month-old boy he was babysitting.
According to a news release, on March 31 officers were sent to an apartment on Willow Heights Drive in Sandy Springs regarding a 911 call about an unresponsive child.
“First responders rushed the child to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel,” the release stated. “Detectives learned the child had been entrusted into the care of the suspect, 28-year-old Dehaven Johnson. Further, an autopsy performed on the infant revealed he suffered severe injuries that resulted in his death during his care by the suspect.”
Johnson was arrested and has been charged with felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree and aggravated battery.
Because of the victim’s age, the police will not release his identity. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Smith at ksmith@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-3323.
This case is only the fourth reported murder in Sandy Springs’ 15½-year history but the second one involving a babysitter accused of killing a child in the past four months.
