The Sandy Springs Police Department announced it has arrested a babysitter accused of killing a 2-year-old girl.
According to a news release, the police launched an investigation after getting a 911 call Dec. 9 about an unresponsive child inside an apartment on Monterey Parkway in Sandy Springs. First responders rushed the child to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
“Detectives learned the child had been entrusted into the care of the suspect, 29-year-old Kirstie Flood,” the release stated. “Further, an autopsy performed on the child revealed she suffered severe injuries that resulted in her death during her care by the suspect.”
Flood was arrested and charged with two counts of felony murder and one count each of malice murder, aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree. Because of the victim’s age, she is not being identified by the police.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Delaney by calling 770-551-3313 or emailing wdelaney@sandyspringsga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.