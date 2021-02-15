The Sandy Springs Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect in a Feb. 11 triple shooting in which two individuals died and a third was injured.
According to a news release, the Sandy Springs Police, with help from the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and Calhoun Police Department, apprehended Jesus Alvarez de la Rosa, 25, of Atlanta, at a home in Calhoun Feb. 15.
Feb. 11 just before 2 a.m., several individuals gathered in a unit at The Eva Apartments, located at 789 Hammond Drive in Sandy Springs.
“During the encounter, one or more suspects produced at least one firearm and shot at the three victims,” the release stated. “Two of the victims received fatal injuries as a result of the gunshot wounds, while the third victim was transported to a local hospital where he continues to receive medical treatment for his injuries.”
Detectives identified the individuals involved in the shooting, named de La Rosa as a suspect and issued warrants for his arrest before finding him. He has been charged with home invasion, murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. de la Rosa has been transported to the Fulton County Jail, and other charges are expected.
The two victims who died have been identified as Ariel Collazo, 20, of Norcross, and Jerry Salazar, 19, of Sandy Springs. The third victim’s identity has not been released yet, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Sutton at 770-551-6950 or SSutton@SandySpringsGA.Gov.
