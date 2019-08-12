The Sandy Springs Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of killing a man in a road rage incident late last month.
The police Aug. 12 announced the arrest of Bryan Keith Schmitt, 47, of Sandy Springs, in the death of Hamid Jahangard, 60, of Sandy Springs.
According to a news release, police received a 911 call July 30 about a person being injured on River Valley Road. Once first responders arrived, they found Jahangard on the sidewalk near 326 River Valley Road. Jahangard was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital but died Aug. 2 from the injuries he sustained in the incident.
“The investigation revealed that a road rage incident occurred between Mr. Jahangard and the driver of a vehicle on River Valley Road (Schmitt),” the release stated. “Mr. Schmitt’s vehicle struck Mr. Jahangard, causing him to fall and strike his head. Mr. Schmitt remained at the scene and spoke with officers.”
In response to the Neighbor’s emailed request for more information on the incident, Sgt. Sam Worsham, a police spokesman, said, “The victim was walking on River Valley Road. The suspect was driving on the roadway. An incident happened between the two parties resulting in in a confrontation. This confrontation escalated and the victim was struck by the suspect’s car. As a result, the victim died on Aug. 2.”
Schmitt has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, and he was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail. Worsham said Schmitt was arrested nearly two weeks after the incident occurred because the police needed time to conduct a thorough investigation into Jahangard’s death.
It’s the first murder reported in the city since Kay Thomassen was killed by an intruder at her home in June 2018. That case is still unsolved.
