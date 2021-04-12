The Sandy Springs Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting over the weekend.
According to an April 12 news release, on April 10 just after 6 a.m., officers conducting a residential check in the area of Northridge and Colquitt roads heard multiple gunshots being fired nearby.
“As officers continued to investigate, they located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of 575 Northridge Road, (the) Circa 400 apartments. Further, officers also located the suspect in a nearby breezeway and took him into custody without issue. Paramedics rushed the victim to nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.”
The victim was identified as Willie James Harris Jr., 27, and the suspect was identified as Adam Farrakhan Beasley, 25. According to the release, detectives determined Harris and Beasley knew each other and had an argument that led to Harris’ death.
Beasley was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on those charges and is awaiting prosecution.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Delaney at wdelaney@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-3313.
