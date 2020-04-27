The Sandy Springs Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a bicyclist.
According to a news release, April 24 just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding the incident on Glenridge Drive north of Interstate 285. There they found the victim, Felix Mayer, 57, of Dunwoody, who was hit while riding his bicycle north on Glenridge.
“The investigation revealed that a white pickup truck, traveling northbound, struck the victim and fled the scene. The victim suffered fatal injuries as a result of this collision,” the release stated.
The following day, the department’s traffic unit learned the identity of the pickup truck and the driver responsible for the incident, and he was located and arrested. He was identified as Leonardo Angulo Banos, 42, of Norcross and was arrested in the area of Hope and Roswell roads in Sandy Springs without incident.
Banos has been charged with felony vehicular homicide in the first degree, felony hit-and-run, reckless driving, distracted driving (hands-free law) and failure to maintain lane. Other charges could be coming, based on the investigation’s conclusion, the release stated. Banos was taken to the Fulton County Jail.
