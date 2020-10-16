Two flooded facilities at Overlook Park at Morgan Falls in Sandy Springs are expected to reopen this afternoon, the city’s spokeswoman said.
In an Oct. 13 email, the city announced this past weekend’s heavy rains brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Delta caused it to close both the boat ramp and dog park at the park.
“The areas will remain closed until further notice,” Sandy Springs spokeswoman Sharon Kraun said.
But in a follow-up email Oct. 16, Kraun said the facilities should reopen on that day at 5 p.m.
