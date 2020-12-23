The city of Sandy Springs has opened its request for proposals (RFP) process for nonprofits seeking funds as part of its COVID-19 relief grant program.
In November, the Sandy Springs City Council approved allocating $220,000 to assist nonprofits providing support to residents negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and the process started Dec. 23.
In their applications, organizations must include a description of the program they plan to fund with the grant.
“The city is seeking results-driven programs focused on improving the conditions of participants' well-being, with a tracking system in place to measure the program's impact,” a news release stated. “Programs should address gaps in current systems, test new approaches, or use creative strategies to address unmet needs and produce quantitative and qualitative data to show positive outcomes. Collaborations with other agencies or partners are also permitted.”
Proposals will be scored based on the following criteria: providing service directly related to COVID-19 issues, serving significant low to moderate-income populations, impact (number of individuals served), clean financial reports of the organization, program performance measures, tenure of the organization and amount of match funding.
Applicants must be a unit of government or a nonprofit with a 501(c) tax-exempt designation from the Internal Revenue Service and cannot be delinquent on any obligation to the city. Sandy Springs prefers applicants that have been in operation for a minimum of three years but will consider applications from younger organizations.
Funding requests may not exceed $55,000. Actual funding awards may be less than the requested amount based upon the availability of monies. Preference will be given to nonprofit entities not already receiving COVID-19 support via the city's Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding.
The RFP requirements can be found on the city's website (sandyspringsga.gov) under the Business tab or by visiting http://spr.gs/rfp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.