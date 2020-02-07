Hey drivers, slow down!
That’s the message the city of Sandy Springs is sending by lowering the speed limits on six roads as part of a plan proposed by the Georgia Department of Transportation, which updates its lists of roadways biannually. Most of the affected streets are near the City Springs complex and/or in school zones.
“On the southbound side at Sandy Springs Circle, the traffic down there is like the Audubon,” District 3 Sandy Springs City Councilman Chris Burnett said of one of the roads whose speed limit is dropping.
At its Feb. 4 meeting at City Springs, the council voted 6-0 to approve the plan, which includes the following streets:
♦ Allen Road from Roswell Road to Lake Forrest Drive, from 35 mph to 30 mph
♦ Boylston Drive from Mount Vernon Highway to Hammond Drive, from 35 mph to 30 mph
♦ Hilderbrand Drive from Sandy Springs Circle to Boylston Drive, from 35 mph to 25 mph
♦ Mount Vernon from Lake Forrest to Johnson Ferry Road, from 35 mph to 25 mph
♦ Northwood Drive from Roswell Road to Lake Forrest Drive, from 35 mph to 30 mph
♦ Sandy Springs Circle from Roswell Road to Mount Vernon, from 35 mph to 25 mph
The plan also includes recommendations to create or expand several school zones, including Glenridge Drive and expansion on Mount Vernon Highway (for Cumberland Academy of Georgia), Powers Ferry Road (Heards Ferry Elementary), Spalding Drive and expansion on Roberts Drive (The Davis Academy).
The changes will take effect when the Georgia Department of Public Safety certifies them, expected to happen later this year.
Cities in other parts of metro Atlanta are making similar moves with their speed limits in school zones. Roswell has implemented new automated enforcement of school zones and, starting Feb. 3, gave drivers a 30-day warning period about them to help them adjust.
During the warning period, the city is mailing warning notices to drivers. New signage alerting drivers of the stepped-up enforcement have already been installed. The program was instituted after a nationwide spike in pedestrian fatalities over the past decade, in which Georgia became one of the five deadliest states for pedestrians, with the seventh highest fatality rate.
In January, the Smyrna City Council approved installing cameras in school zones in front of three schools as a measure to slow down speeding drivers. The new cameras have license plate readers and will mail speeders fines of $75 for the first offense and $125 for subsequent ones, according to city and police officials.
Neighbor Newspapers Staff Writer Elizabeth Nouryeh and Marietta Daily Journal Staff Writer Thomas Hartwell contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.