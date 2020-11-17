Sandy Springs residents wanting to get their booze a little earlier on Sundays – by delivery or in stores – have gotten their wish granted.
At its Nov. 17 meeting at City Springs, the Sandy Springs City Council voted 5-0 to approve amending its ordinances to permit home delivery of alcohol by authorized package stores and extending hours for Sunday sales by 30 minutes, from 11:30 a.m. to midnight to 11 a.m. to midnight. District 2 Councilman Steve Soteres was absent.
The change aligns the city with House Bill 879, which was approved by the Georgia General Assembly in June and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in August. But like most previous alcohol-related bills the Legislature has passed, each municipality
The change in the state law and local ordinance will allow home delivery by a packaged goods retailer of malt beverages and wine in unbroken packages to an individual for personal use. Retail package liquor stores that are also packaged goods retailers may also offer distilled spirits in intact packages if the products are sold to individuals for personal use and not for resale.
Consumption-on-premise permit holders that also hold a packaged retail beer and malt beverage permit can participate in-home delivery operations of wine and malt beverages under an existing on-premise pour license by giving the city a letter of intent to provide the service. Individuals buying home-delivered alcoholic drinks must be at least 21 years old and show legal identification.
But District 1 Councilman John Paulson was skeptical about the new law’s possible vulnerabilities.
“One of the concerns I had with this one was what if a 17-year-old orders two pizzas and a six-pack of beer or a bottle of wine?” he said. “Who keeps a teenager from getting that?”
City Attorney Dan Lee replied, “The onus falls to the seller. They have to make certain the delivery is made to someone of age, in this case 21. The state has put together conclusive rules, including the deliverer must be 21.”
