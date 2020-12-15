The city of Sandy Springs is making some progress on its efforts to keep the Lake Forrest Dam safe.
“This issue has been on your plate for a long, long time, since 2009,” City Attorney Dan Lee told the Sandy Springs City Council, referring to the dam’s safety issues that started then. “The biggest problem for the city, aside from protecting the citizenry, is this dam makes up (part of) a principal roadway, Lake Forrest Drive.”
At its meeting Dec. 15, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council voted 6-0 to approve entering into a consent order with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Protection Division (EPD) regarding the dam.
Built in 1955 or possibly 20 years earlier based on recent document discoveries, the dam sits halfway in Sandy Springs and halfway in Atlanta. The consent order requires the cities to continue to keep the water level low and submit either an application to breach the dam or a permit to rebuild it, and the Atlanta City Council will likely approve a similar order soon.
The dam was reclassified by the EPD’s Safe Dams Program as a Category I dam in July 2009, meaning it has the potential for loss of human life if it fails. In February 2015 officials and engineers warned council members and residents of the possibility the dam could collapse if not repaired.
Since then, the city has been working with a Schnabel Engineering consultant to look at ways to fix the dam. Atlanta and Sandy Springs share responsibility for it through an intergovernmental agreement in which each city has already paid at least $1.9 million. More costs will likely be added once a dam rehabilitation project approved by the council last year starts.
In April 2016, with the EPD’s permission, the city lowered the water level behind the dam to prevent possible harm to individuals and properties located downstream of the dam.
According to a news release, the EPD has identified five dam owners that live in both cities. Three owners include the homeowners' association for the Three Lakes neighborhood along the west side of Lake Forrest Drive, and the other two are on the east side of Lake Forrest Drive.
Two other Three Lakes homeowners have sued all dam owners, claiming they are required to maintain the original water level. One of the other dam owners then sued the cities to prevent the refilling of the impoundment. While dealing with the legal matters, the cities are evaluating their residents’ interests regarding what the water level should be and the scope of their own authority to either raise it or breach the dam.
The EPD will issue the final approved breach application or permit to reconstruct to all dam owners, not just the cities, after the legal issues are resolved. It entered into consent orders with other dam owners requiring them to take certain actions, including cooperating with the cities and providing necessary access to the cities.
One of the public comments submitted prior to the meeting was from Penelope Malone, who lives on Lake Forrest Drive.
“My husband and I are 40-year residents of a home which is a few hundred yards from the dam,” she said. “We strongly support approval of this consent order in the interests of (1) reducing environmental damage to the surrounding woodland and animals living there (2) minimizing costs for the (city) and (3) minimizing disruption.
“We sincerely appreciate the many years of effort and time expended by our (city) representatives to find a resolution that is in the best interests for all concerned.”
