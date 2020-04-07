Sandy Springs City Attorney Dan Lee has come out the other side of the coronavirus (COVID-19) tunnel with his health intact.
“I have survived the coronavirus, and I’m not the youngest guy in the room, but it’s a testament to the folks that have it,” said Lee, one of three city employees who have contracted the virus. “I’m thinking about my city manager (Andrea Surratt) right now. One thing I took advantage of here in Sandy Springs are the wonderful health services. One is one mile from my house. We are well positioned to fight a virus.”
Lee spoke during the Sandy Springs City Council’s April 7 meeting, where leaders provided updates on the city’s response to the virus crisis. The meeting was held virtually due to health concerns regarding COVID-19.
Surratt has also tested positive for the virus, and Mayor Rusty Paul is under a 14-day self-quarantine because he came in contact with her. Lee said he believes he got COVID-19 from someone at the Georgia Capitol Building, since at least five state senators tested positive for it, according to a Capital Beat report.
“I was with two people who touched and saw everyone I touched and saw, but those two people didn’t get it,” he said. “That was a month ago. It’s a bizarre and serious disease.”
Said Paul, “The good news is the survival rate is 97% in Georgia right now. … I’m quarantined right now. We’re going to get through this. … We’re not out of this in any stretch of imagination. No one knows how this is going to end or when it’s going to end, but everyone’s been very responsive.”
The mayor thanked the city’s staff for its efforts in responding to the virus through teleworking and other changes while maintaining operations.
“It’s probably been the most challenging period of my political life over the last few weeks, dealing with all the ramifications of this virus,” he said. “I’ve never had to deal with this before, but a lot of the things I’ve dealt with in the last 42 years were preparation. I tried to provide as much information as we got it to keep the public informed.”
Fire Chief Keith Sanders said the other employee who tested positive for the virus is a first responder. He added 25 of the city’s first responders are being monitored for symptoms of the virus, but he’s pleased only one has it.
“I can count on one hand the sick-leave days for our firefighters,” Sanders said. “We had another fire department similar in size to ours that has had 27 firefighters out with the coronavirus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.