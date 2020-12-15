Sandy Springs native Kate Bedingfield was named President-elect Joe Biden’s communications director Nov. 29, and it’s a job she takes quite seriously.
"It means a tremendous amount,” said Bedingfield, a Riverwood graduate who’s worked with Biden since he served as vice president under Barack Obama. “It’s an enormous responsibility. It's an enormous responsibility for the country.
“I've worked for Joe Biden for over five years now, and I know what kind of president he's going to be. I see how he conducts himself with integrity and treats everybody with dignity day in and day out. So to have an opportunity to do a job like this for someone like him, who I just have the utmost respect for, is a tremendous honor.”
Bedingfield, who graduated from Riverwood in 2000 and moved to Washington after graduating from the University of Virginia four years later, will lead the White House’s communications staff in her new role. She is part of an all-female group of communications department leaders Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have chosen and the first individual with Georgia ties named in a senior leadership role for the new administration.
Bedingfield, who is married and has two children, served as deputy campaign manager for Biden’s campaign, where she led a team of more than 100.
The 39-year-old previously worked as Biden’s communications director while he served as the vice president. She also worked as an associate communications director, deputy director of media affairs and the director of response in the White House during Obama’s two terms.
Earlier this year Bedingfield was named to Fortune magazine’s 40 Under 40 Government and Politics list of 40 influential Americans under age 40.
In a news release, Biden talked about his all-female communications leadership team.
“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” he said. “I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”
In her new position, she is leading a department that has several roles as the Biden-Harris administration prepares to take office Jan. 20, including informing the public about their cabinet selections.
“We spent a lot of time looking at the promises that Biden made on the campaign trail and thinking how we're going to implement those and execute them,” she said. “For my team, that means preparing written materials, thinking through Q&A, thinking about how we explain Joe Biden’s priorities to the American people. That’s one big piece of the work.
“The second big piece of the work is talking to reporters and making sure we’re answering their questions, making sure they have a clear and consistent flow of information from us. Transparency and accountability are incredibly important to President-Elect Biden, so we’re working to restore a sense of trust between the administration and the White House and the press and the American people.”
Bedingfield said she grew up in two houses on Roberts Drive and has fond memories of her time in Sandy Springs.
“We lived right along the Chattahoochee River,” she said. “We used to go to the national park there on the river, the National Recreation Area, and walk the dogs and play in the river. I have many memories going tumbling off the rocks and my mom was like, 'Get back on the bank.’ …
“I remember playing softball at Morgan Falls (Park) and doing gymnastics at Hammond Park. … My dad grew up a huge Braves fan, so I grew up a huge Braves fan. I have extremely fond and sometimes painful memories of the Braves from all my time growing up in Atlanta."
Bedingfield said she still has many friends from her Riverwood days that she talks to and texts regularly. Though her parents today live in Minnesota, she tries to visit Atlanta and Sandy Springs as often as she can to see friends and other family members.
“Obviously, working on the campaign – we’re coming up on almost two years – has made traveling at all very difficult,” Bedingfield said. “I haven’t had the opportunity to get back to Atlanta. I try (visiting) every year, but it winds up being every couple of years.”
