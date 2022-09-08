A major source of funding for Sandy Springs and other Fulton County cities could be in danger if local leaders can’t come to an agreement soon.
The 1% Local Option Sales Tax brings in about a quarter of the revenue for Sandy Springs, Mayor Rusty Paul told the city council during its Sept. 6 meeting.
Leaders of Fulton County cities are scheduled to meet with county government officials Sept. 9 to try and resolve an impasse over the upcoming LOST vote.
In July, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners asked the 15 cities in the county to accept an increase in the county’s share of LOST revenue to 35%. It’s now less than 5%.
"I’m very discouraged,” Paul said. "That’s about 25% of our overall revenues and it would affect every city disastrously if it goes away."
For Sandy Springs, Paul estimates, that’s about $33 million to $35 million a year on an operating budget of about $130 million.
"There’s no question we’d have to reduce services and reduce services drastically," he said.
Paul has been part of the negotiations on the next round of LOST, which generates millions of dollars annually for the county and its cities based on population. Paul also said Sandy Springs uses its LOST funds to offset property taxes.
"The problem that’s not unique to Sandy Springs, but it’s a challenge: Most other cities can raise their millage rate," he said. "To replace these, it’s going to require a significant increase in property taxes for every municipality."
But, he said, Sandy Springs, has a cap on its millage rate by its charter, and there’s a cap on appreciation of property values.
"So, if the value of your land goes up, it can only go up by the Consumer Price Index, or 3%, whichever is lower, so we’re stuck — Sandy Springs, Milton, East Point has a cap on its millage rate," Paul said. "A lot of these cities are going to be really handicapped because we can’t replace that revenue."
Paul said the LOST can fund 14 different areas of service in local government. Without the funding the sales tax provides, the city will have to look for alternative sources of money or get to cutting.
If the cities and county don’t come to an agreement in the meeting Sept. 9, Paul said he’s been asked by his fellow mayors to put together a public information program to take the importance of the LOST and its funding to the people.
