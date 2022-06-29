A Sandy Springs man has been sentenced for his role in a scheme to defraud Tricare and Medicare by submitting fraudulent claims for compound medications and durable medical equipment.
Brett Sabado, 34, of Sandy Springs, was sentenced to five years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Sabado also agreed to pay $950,000 as part of an "ability to pay" civil settlement in order to resolve violations of the False Claims Act for causing false claims for DME to be submitted to the Medicare Program.
"Instead of putting patient care first, the defendants decided their best interests were more important," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. "Healthcare providers and pharmacies who use their positions of trust to game the system, specifically designed to maximize their profits, put their patients at risk and divert scarce government resources."
According to authorities, Sabado and his co-conspirators received illegal kickbacks for Tricare referrals and prescriptions of compound medication formulations including pain creams, scar creams and multi-vitamins that they specifically devised to maximize profits.
Sabado operated NHS, a pharmaceutical company that caused compounding pharmacies to submit false claims for these prescriptions to Tricare. The compounding pharmacies paid NHS a portion of the Tricare reimbursement, and NHS paid a portion of its proceeds to healthcare marketing companies that pushed providers into prescribing these unnecessary compound medications.
Sabado further executed the scheme by creating an online portal database used by NHS to facilitate the referral of prescriptions through NHS to the compounding pharmacies. Sabado and others at NHS used claims data to track the referrals made to compounding pharmacies and to invoice those pharmacies for the illegal kickbacks owed to NHS for the referrals. Sabado ultimately caused a loss of $4.5 million to Tricare.
"This sentence will hold Sabado accountable for the damage he caused to Medicare and every taxpayer in this country," Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley said. "Government subsidized programs like Medicare help protect the healthcare needs of deserving Americans and the FBI is determined to work with our partners to prevent people from illegally profiting off of them."
Sabado also conspired with the owners of DME supply companies to submit false and fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary DME such as arm, leg, back, wrist, and neck braces to Medicare. Specifically, Sabado warehoused, packaged, and shipped thousands of fraudulent DME orders to Medicare beneficiaries.
Authorities say Sabado knew that the DME orders were supported by sham prescriptions written by telemedicine physicians who, in many instances, never spoke with or examined the Medicare beneficiaries for whom the physicians ordered DME. Nonetheless, Sabado continued to package and ship DME that Medicare beneficiaries neither requested nor needed.
For his part in this scheme, Sabado received between $5 and $15 for each medically unnecessary brace he shipped. Sabado also received a percentage of all Medicare reimbursement for the braces. Sabado ultimately caused a loss of almost $70 million to Medicare.
According to authorities, Sabado further engaged in similar conduct involving the submission of false and fraudulent claims to Tricare, the New Jersey State Health Benefits Program, and private health care benefits programs for expensive and medically unnecessary compounded medication in other states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.