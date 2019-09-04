The city of Sandy Springs is launching a campaign to sell brick pavers and seat nameplates as a fundraiser for its arts and arts education programs.
Residents can have their names or messages engraved on the pavers for $300 each and on the nameplates, which would go on the back of seats in the city’s performing arts center, also known as the Byers Theatre, for $1,000.
But not everyone may be interested in buying them because they may not be completely tax-deductible, said District 5 City Councilman Tibby DeJulio.
“If this (money) goes to the city of Sandy Springs, it’s not going to work,” said DeJulio, who works as a certified financial planner during the day. “You’re going to eliminate some people, including myself, if this is not tax-deductible. There’s got to be a way to give this to a 501C3 (nonprofit). We’ve got to figure out a way to do this.”
City Attorney Dan Lee countered by saying, “It has tax-exempt status, though.”
DeJulio replied by saying, “But it’s not the same. I think we’ll need to do a lot more homework on this or we’ll eliminate some people on this.”
His comments came during the city’s Sept. 3 public facilities authority meeting, where the council acted on behalf of the City Springs complex’s venues, and before it voted 5-1 to approve the campaign. DeJulio dissented.
The pavers will be located in the City Green walkway in front of the fountains, and the engraving is for three lines of text with no more than 32 characters per line (including spacing and punctuation). Nameplates can have up to five lines of text with a maximum of 30 characters per line.
Residents can even buy both a paver and a nameplate for $1,200. Both items can be purchased to celebrate any occasion, remember a loved one or honor someone special.
“These commemorative pavers and nameplates are another way the community can personally connect to their community gathering place, and at the same time, provide support for arts programming and arts education,” Mayor Rusty Paul said in a news release.
Assistant City Manager Jim Tolbert, who gave a presentation on the campaign at the meeting, said the city hopes to sell 1,000 nameplates.
DeJulio said a year and a half ago, when the city originated its talks on the fundraiser, the bricks were then priced at $150. He asked why they were so much more today.
“We found that the cost to deliver them was an extra $75 and there were other added costs,” Tolbert said.
For more information on the bricks and nameplates or to buy one, visit www.citysprings.com/supportarts.
