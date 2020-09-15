A month after getting approval for spending $11 million to build its new public safety facility, the city of Sandy Springs is moving forward on a plan to use bonds to help pay for the project.
“We have met with our bond council and our financial advisor,” City Manager Andrea Surratt said, adding Sandy Springs will use proceeds from its City Springs project bonds to help finance the new development. “... As rates continued to go lower as of August, we decided it was time to get this done. We made the headlines in Bloomberg’s municipal update in the morning.”
At its Sept. 15 meeting, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sandy Springs City Council voted 6-0 to approve the use of up to $60 million in bonds to pay for the public safety building and its renovation plus the construction of two new fire stations. The building will include both the police and Municipal Court departments.
The council also voted separately 6-0 to approve the final terms of the Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority’s taxable refunding revenue bonds for its City Springs project, Series 2020, and to approve financing for the acquisition, construction and renovation of the public safety building and the two fire stations through tax-exempt debt financings and for other purposes, including a lease agreement.
Those three votes came after the authority, acting on behalf of the council for the city’s development projects, voted 6-0 on each of those three agenda items.
The authority issued Series 2015 revenue bonds in October 2015, totaling $159.5 million for that development. According to a news release, about $151 million remain with coupon rates ranging from 2.25% to 5%. At its April 21 meeting, the council voted 6-0 to approve refinancing its Series 2015 bonds into Series 2020 ($161.7 million).
According to city documents, through the refinancing approved Sept. 15, the city will save $16.7 million over the life of the loan (27 more years) or about $625,000 each year. By using the open market, the city saved another $500,000, said Courtney Rogers, senior vice president of Davenport and Co., a Richmond, Virginia-based company hired to develop a bond refunding plan.
Through a request for proposals process, the city received bids for the refinancing, with the six financial institutions submitting them. The low and winning bid was from Wells Fargo, which offered an interest rate of 2.27%. The bonds are expected to close Oct. 6.
The city was able to get such a low interest rate because it maintains an Aaa rating from Moody’s on the city’s outstanding parity general obligation limited tax debt and the Aaa issuer rating. Also, Standard & Poor’s revised its outlook from stable to positive and affirmed its AA+ long-term rating.
All but $2 million of the $60 million in bonds is expected to be used for the following: $11 million to purchase the new public safety building and property, $30 million to renovate the facility, $10 million for Fire Station 2 and $7 million for Fire Station 5.
“This looks like a home run for us,” District 6 Councilman Andy Bauman said at the authority’s meeting. “Timing in the markets is imperfect, but I think we got good timing here. … This is a testament to the history of this city and its management and its philosophy.”
Mayor Rusty Paul added, “It’s huge. It really does save the city a lot of money and opens us up for other projects that need to be done.”
