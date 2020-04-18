In an effort to eclipse its 70% response rate from the 2010 Census, the city of Sandy Springs is challenging all of its residents to participate in the 2020 Census, in spite of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
To encourage residents to be counted, the city has issued the Raise Your Hand Sandy Springs Challenge.
“We want residents to respond online, by phone or by mail to the Census survey,” a news release stated. “Once you’ve responded, let us know by posting a photo of your raised hand on the city’s Facebook page with the #raiseyourhandsandysprings. You can also encourage your neighbors by tagging them on Facebook with the challenge logo.”
For Sandy Springs and the rest of Fulton County, the stakes are high. District 6 Fulton Commissioner Joe Carn has said the county in the 2010 Census missed out on $3 billion in federal funding, which totaled $1 trillion nationwide, because Fulton was undercounted then.
Regarding Sandy Springs’ challenge, the city will track progress via an interactive map on 2020census.gov.
According to the release, residents are asked to follow the instructions on the mailing they received from the U.S. Census Bureau, and if they respond early and on their own to the Census, fewer census takers will be needed to knock on doors.
For more information on the challenge, visit www.facebook.com/sandyspringsga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.