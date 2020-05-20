With the COVID-19 pandemic causing so many individuals to lose their jobs, the impact has been felt in Sandy Springs, where the demand from low- and mid-income families for help in rent and utilities payment assistance is at an all-time high.
Many have turned to the Community Assistance Center, a Sandy Springs-based nonprofit that aids the poor in that city and Dunwoody and, according to a news release, has seen a 400% increase in calls for assistance.
“As of today, we have screened 1,740 families and gave assistance to 420 families, and only about 30 of those families are in Dunwoody, and that’s because not everyone knows about us in Dunwoody. … $400,000 was spent to help 420 families,” said Tamara Carrera, the center’s CEO and executive director. “Most people are getting up to a month of rent.
“We’re negotiating with the apartment complexes, so if the families owe more than one month of rent, they’re not going to start the procedures to evict them. A lot of the apartment complexes have been responsive. Most likely, we’re not going to be able to do a second round. It just depends on how much funding we get.”
The center got yet another boost from the city when, at its May 19 meeting, the Sandy Springs City Council voted 6-0 to approve giving it a $100,000 grant as part of the city’s plan to dole out $384,260 in special COVID-19 Community Development Block Grant funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
At its March 17 meeting, the council voted 5-0 to approve giving the center $25,000 in funding on top of the $100,000 it had already approved for the organization in the city’s fiscal 2020 budget to help residents impacted by the virus.
The $25,000 could not be spent on rent subsidies, since at the time there was a moratorium on rent evictions in Fulton County, so it was used for food and clothing, which the center also provides. The $100,000 grant also comes with restrictions, including it must help only Sandy Springs residents and be spent only on emergency needs.
The city plans to distribute the remaining $284,260 in HUD funds through a request-for-proposals (RFP) process where nonprofits can apply.
Assistant City Manager Jim Tolbert said the council could approve the nonprofits receiving the remaining funds at its June 16 meeting. The center, which Carrera said is the city’s only nonprofit that offers rent and utilities payment help, is eligible to receive the remaining funds, Tolbert said. However, it’s likely they will go to other charities.
