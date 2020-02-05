Sandy Springs residents upset over Verizon having a subcontractor try to install 34-foot antennas, or mini-cell towers, in their Derby Hills neighborhood without notice are doing what they can to fight the telecommunications companies.
“I’m here to ask Sandy Springs to join the coalition of cities suing the FCC (Federal Communications Commission),” Nikki Maginn said of a lawsuit filed by nearly two dozen cities regarding FCC 18-133, a new policy the feds enacted in September 2018 to allow the antennas to be installed so telecom companies can upgrade their cellular networks to 5G (fifth-generation) technology.
“It’s unconstitutional to take away a city’s rights to govern itself, and as our city’s representatives, I’m asking you to advocate for your city’s rights to decide what’s installed in our own back yards. We also don’t want Verizon or any other (utility) company to install poles in our yards until the case is heard on Feb. 10.”
She was one of four residents who spoke on the issue at the Sandy Springs City Council’s Feb. 4 meeting at City Springs, though two more who planned to address the council had to leave due to an emergency. The previous week some of those residents and others were interviewed by the Neighbor about the problem.
But the city has no plans to join in the lawsuit, which regards reducing the fees cities collect for telecom equipment installation and has little to do with regaining the control a new state law (Senate Bill 66) relinquished from cities, said city spokeswoman Sharon Kraun and City Attorney Dan Lee.
“The FCC policy limits the fee the city can charge for that,” Lee said. “Our problem is the state has preempted the control of the use of the right-of way. We’re gaining notice about the poles being installed. … We won’t be helped at all if the FCC loses this lawsuit.”
New law, policy
SB 66 which regarded the Streamlining Wireless Facilities and Antennas Act and was introduced in the 2019 Georgia legislative session as part of the state’s push to get more broadband Internet access in rural parts of the state.
It was approved by the Legislature in March, took effect Oct. 1, and means utility companies can install the antennas in Georgia without regulations from local municipalities. The antennas, which must be placed 500 feet apart to minimize service gaps, are allowed thanks to the FCC policy, which removes “regulatory barriers that would unlawfully inhibit the deployment of infrastructure necessary to support these new services,” the policy document stated.
SB 66 would regulate the placement of mini-cell towers in public rights-of-way to help bring 5G technology to the city. The antennas are being installed 500 feet apart, with Verizon planning to place 10 in Derby Hills, though seven will use existing utility poles, said Kate Jay, a Verizon spokeswoman. Three more antennas will be installed at the entrances to the neighborhood on Peachtree Dunwoody Road, she added.
Ann Bates was one of about 25 Derby Hills residents who attended the meeting (she asked all to stand when she spoke). Bates said 15 antennas will be installed within half a mile of Derby Hills, adding the ordinance the city approved to prepare for the new state law didn’t go “far enough to protect us, the residents.”
“Some things I feel should have been included in the ordinance is a mandate that the wireless company provide more notice before putting them up,” she said. “Limit the number of poles that can go in a neighborhood. Limit the number of providers who can come into that neighborhood. …
“I know our city takes pride in all the trees (it has) and we have to get permits if we are doing work that would damage a specimen tree. I think they should also get the arborist to sign off because we have some beautiful hardwoods here that will be impacted by these poles.”
Fellow Derby Hills resident Chris Sams said he’s an engineer who works to help install 5G equipment, adding Verizon’s plan is horrible.
“I clearly can tell there wasn’t any planning for this and no kind of conversations and correspondence with the neighborhood,” he said. “Typically, we do 5G installations in municipal areas and not residential ones. I was kind of shocked to hear about this and even more shocked when I walked around the neighborhood and saw the locations where they’re going in.
“… It’s terrible design and terrible layout. Maybe we don’t have much control over it because this is some kind of agreement that Verizon has with the federal government, but if we can do anything in our power to at least try to delay this so we can at least have some planning with Verizon, because it’s laid out terrible with no consideration of the residents.”
Verizon’s plans
Matt Hartley, a real estate consultant for small-cell network engineering with Verizon, also spoke at the meeting. He apologized for the lack of notice Saul Weber, a Derby Hills resident, received on an antenna being installed in his yard Jan. 23. Hartley said residents are supposed to get at least 72 hours’ notice with door hanger signs that include an email address they can send messages to. He added Verizon will attach new poles to existing ones when it can, but in Derby Hills, there are less places to do that.
“Typically, we try to go on dividing property lines, and we try to find the most unobtrusive areas to place the new pole,” Hartley said. “We do recognize we are adding something that wasn’t there. With Mr. Weber’s residence, (the subcontractor) not only got out ahead of our notifications but also elected on their own to move the location of that pole due to a gas line on that property and moved it into his front yard.
“Luckily Mr. Weber was home and he was able to stop them. … From the concern of placing poles in the house directly in front of front doors, that’s something we try to avoid at all costs. Again, there’s a lot of issues we caused to residents regarding providing proper notification. There is a specific need to go into those locations.”
After the meeting’s public comment portion, council members grilled Hartley on the antennas’ installation but District 5 Councilman Tibby DeJulio said, “This is not just affecting Sandy Springs. It’s affecting all of metro Atlanta.”
When DeJulio asked Hartley how many antennas Verizon planned to install in Sandy Springs, Hartley said he didn’t know yet. Mayor Rusty Paul got confirmation from Assistant City Manager Jim Tolbert that the city already has over a thousand permit applications for new pole installations from Verizon alone, adding there could be more.
“So, this could be over 100,000 (in the city)?” DeJulio said, also asking if Verizon could stretch the distance between each pole to help give more flexibility on placements.
“You may be able to stretch it to 600 feet,” Hartley said.
DeJulio then asked if other telecom companies could collocate on Verizon’s poles, and Hartley said yes, they could.
District 6 Councilman Andy Bauman asked if Verizon would have to repeat this installation plan in about the future, adding “Will this accommodate 6G, 7G and 8G?”
“As you get new technology you have to add new equipment,” Hartley said.
Bauman then asked, “Do you have the flexibility to move a pole on a property?”
Hartley answered, “Yes, sometimes. We do have a little bit of flexibility. … We are pushing back with Verizon to say we should be more flexibility on our design.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.