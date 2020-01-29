The city of Sandy Springs will hold two public information open house meetings concerning planned improvements to Hammond Drive Feb. 26.
Taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., the meetings are meant to give residents a chance to voice their opinions on the proposed alternatives. At each event there will be a short presentation, followed by the open house.
The improvements planned will impact Hammond from Roswell Road to Glenridge Drive. In its current design, Hammond experiences major congestion and queuing of traffic, especially during peak rush hours. Due to the growing traffic demand along Hammond, more drivers are cutting through neighborhoods, negatively impacting adjacent streets.
“This portion of Hammond Drive also lacks sidewalks and marked crosswalks, does not adequately accommodate MARTA and presents challenges in terms of visibility for motorists and pedestrians,” a news release stated. “The conceptual design proposes to improve safety and operational efficiencies and will include multi-use paths, sidewalks, landscaping, pedestrian lighting, and intersection enhancements.”
Both meetings will be held at Sandy Springs City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.
The Hammond improvement project is included within the TSPLOST (transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax program approved by voters in Sandy Springs and Fulton County in a referendum approved in November 2016.
