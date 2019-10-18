The city of Sandy Springs will host a public information open house meeting about the proposed Path400 Greenway Trail extension from Buckhead into Sandy Springs.
Set for Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the meeting will provide the public with an opportunity to view the trail plan, ask questions and comment on the project. There will be a short presentation followed by the open house.
Path400 will extend the existing 5.1-mile trail from Loridans Drive north to the Georgia 400/Interstate 285 interchange. It will be built primarily within the existing Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) right-of-way along 400. The extension will also provide connectivity to the proposed multiuse paths on Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Mount Vernon Highway.
The Path 400 project is included within the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) program approved by voters in Sandy Springs and Fulton County as part of a referendum passed in November 2016.
City Hall is located at the City Springs complex, 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs.
For more information, visit www.sandyspringsga.gov.
