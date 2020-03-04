Raquel Gonzalez is returning to the city of Sandy Springs as its new city clerk.
“You’ve heard it said that you can’t go home again. Well, we’re gonna to try to bring somebody home again,” Mayor Rusty Paul said of Gonzalez, who served as Sandy Springs’ executive assistant to the city manager for several years before taking a job as city clerk for the city of Doraville in 2018. “Most everyone here knows Raquel, Rocky affectionately to all of us. She was responsible for my care and feeding for the first three or four years I was here, as well as the previous city manager (John McDonough).”
At its meeting March 3 at City Springs, the Sandy Springs City Council voted 6-0 to approve Gonzalez’s hiring. She replaces interim City Clerk Lia Jones, who had filled in since January for City Clerk Coty Thigpen, who took a job as assistant city manager for the city of Woodstock.
Paul said the process to hire a new city clerk came down to two top candidates.
“Rocky having been a city clerk already, that kind of tilted the scale a little bit,” he said. “But I’m just delighted. I get to make a lot of nominations and recommendations, but I don’t know if one has made me happier than this one, to recommend to you, Raquel Gonzalez, as our next city clerk.”
Gonzalez’s previous experience also includes stints as the adult felony drug court coordinator in Clayton County Superior Court and as a drug court data coordinator with the city of Atlanta’s administration office of the courts.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Spelman College and is a member of the Georgia Municipal Clerks Association. As city clerk, Gonzalez is Sandy Springs’ official record keeper, charged with recording minutes of city council meetings and maintaining contracts, ordinances resolutions and agreements. The city clerk’s office also manages all open records requests for the city.
Also at the meeting, City Manager Andrea Surratt announced the promotion of Dave Wells to deputy city Manager and Kristin Smith to assistant city manager.
Wells has over 30 years of public service experience at both the local and federal levels. He previously served as Sandy Springs’ director of facilities and as senior project manager for several city projects to include the City Springs one.
Smith previously served as the assistant to the city manager, concentrating on research and special project management. She also served as a long-range planner for Sandy Springs, focused on the creation of the Next Ten comprehensive plan.
