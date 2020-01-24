The city of Sandy Springs is going to court again in an effort to remove two billboards.
In a news release, the city announced it filed an emergency motion in Fulton County Superior Court Jan. 17 to request the immediate removal of billboards owned by Outfront Media LLC located at 6215 Roswell Road, property the city already owns.
Sandy Springs plans to construct a temporary fire station at 6189 Roswell Road as it rebuilds 50-year-old Fire Station No. 2, located on Johnson Ferry Road. The land where the billboards are must be cleared to allow emergency vehicles to exit safely from the station onto nearby streets, since exiting onto Roswell Road is unsafe, the city stated.
In 2016 Sandy Springs bought four parcels of land at or near the Mount Vernon Highway/Johnson Ferry Road/Roswell Road intersection from W.B. Holdings-Triangle LLC as part of a plan to redevelop the intersection. But Outfront continued to operate the billboards, so the city sued Outfront in 2018 to get them removed.
In November Fulton Superior Court Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams issued a ruling favoring the city, but Outfront appealed that decision Dec. 3.
“Outfront Media filed a notice of appeal …, which under normal circumstances allows it to remain on the premises during the appeal process, which could take two or more years to resolve,” the city stated. “The city hopes to relocate Fire Station No. 2 over the next 90 days, so that construction of the fire station can be completed in advance of the planned roadway construction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.