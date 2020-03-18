The city of Sandy Springs is following countless other cities nationwide in its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) by declaring a state of emergency.
“The most important thing is to get FEMA reimbursement for costs that were incurred as we respond to the virus, whether that’s additional overtime for staff, additional contract services, things we’re not anticipating in the normal budget,” City Manager Andrea Surratt said.
At its March 17 meeting at City Springs, the Sandy Springs City Council voted 5-0 to approve declaring a state of emergency in Sandy Springs.
In the city’s first council meeting where only the council members and staff were at City Hall and the public and media watched via a live-streaming online video as part of Sandy Springs’ reaction to the virus, District 5 Councilman Tibby DeJulio participated from home by phone or video but his votes did not count since he was not present, city spokeswoman Sharon Kraun said.
The city’s decision came four days after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and three days after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide public health emergency. Sandy Springs’ state of emergency will also allow it to continue to implement strategies regarding the virus, including closing City Hall to the public and instead having some services conducted online only to protect others from getting it.
The state of emergency also means all meetings or public hearings conducted by the city’s commissions and boards will be postponed until the ordinance is repealed or expires, but the council must still meet. However, the council can conduct meetings via teleconference, and a quorum is not required as long as proper notice is given and the public is allowed remote access, according to a news release.
During the meeting’s public comment portion, which came prior to the vote and was conducted by residents emailing their comments beforehand, some residents called for further restrictions in Sandy Springs to make it safer from the virus. There are no reported cases yet in the city.
“I am asking you mandate all restaurants and bars close their dining halls and limit service to to-go or drive-through service,” Catherine Jenson said. “We can still enjoy our food by picking it up or having it delivered through Postmates. … There have been several messages posted to Nextdoor encouraging people to dine out. I think that’s good but it’s endangering residents.”
Shea Roberts agreed, adding, “Please issue a state of emergency and close all restaurants to in-house dining and close all bars. Please consider the citywide mandate.”
Tochie Blad said she took issue with the ordinance’s vagueness, saying it “reads like a blank check,” since it didn’t have an end date like Kemp’s 30-day statewide order. She recommended it also be for 30 days.
“It is important to include this item to be discussed once a month until its suspended,” Blad said.
So, before the item came up for a vote, District 1 Councilman John Paulson motioned to amend the ordinance, so it had a 60-day period for the state of emergency, since 30 was too short.
Later in the meeting, the council voted 5-0 to approve giving the Community Assistance Center, a nonprofit that aids the poor in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, $25,000 in funding on top of the $100,000 it had already approved for the organization in the city’s fiscal 2020 budget to help residents impacted by the virus.
Before the funds were passed, District 6 Councilman Andy Bauman motioned for two amendments tied to the item: first, that the monies would not be used to include housing rental subsidies (since Fulton County has already placed a moratorium on evictions due to the virus), and second, that they would be given to Sandy Springs residents only. Both amendments were approved 5-0.
DeJulio said the state of emergency ordinance could cause problems with zoning or rezoning requests because they have to go through the city’s board and commission meetings, which have been postponed, before being heard by the council. Also, some zoning matters require a public comment process that could be interrupted by the emergency ordinance.
