The city of Sandy Springs March 23 announced it is closing all of its parks due to health concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The announcement, made in an email to the media and others, comes three days after the Sandy Springs City Council, at a special-called meeting, approved temporarily closing bars, nightclubs, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, arcades and private social clubs (with respect to food services and other indoor gatherings at such social clubs).
Restaurants are still allowed to serve food for carryout and delivery service, though.
Other cities, such as Atlanta, have initiated similar bans to deal with the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.