The city of Sandy Springs announced it will close Hammond Park’s multipurpose field in January for up to six months to complete an erosion-control and turf-replacement program at the park.
The project is expected to begin Jan. 4, and the first phase will require repairs to the field to address soil erosion and divert stormwater runoff. These fixes seek to prevent future flooding throughout the park. After that, new turf will be installed. The field is supposed to reopen July 1.
Also, the park’s tennis court No. 4 will close for two weeks, Jan. 4 through 18, so a retaining wall can be built next to it to divert water runoff and to prevent silt buildup on the courts.
Project updates will be posted to the city’s website (www.sandyspringsga.gov) and on its social media channels.
