Sandy Springs entered into an agreement with the 14 other cities in Fulton County to engage Robinson Republic and Bedrock Advocacy consulting firms for help in the Local Option Sales Tax campaign.
Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said the county government has moved to take the lion’s share of funding from the 1% LOST, which he said would have a terrible impact on city budgets.
In the past two weeks, Paul said, the county has offered to keep city funding level with current LOST proceeds, but he said inflation at 9% in metro Atlanta means reduced spending power by Fulton County cities.
A major source of funding for Sandy Springs and other Fulton County cities could be in dange…
"Extrapolate that over 10 years and our purchasing power from LOST goes to near zero if we don’t participate in any of the growth," Paul said. "We will not be able to participate in any of the projects that we’ve just heard about, or trails or public safety or parks, other things."
Robinson Republic’s president is Brian Robinson, former spokesman for Gov. Nathan Deal.
Paul said a PR campaign can help Fulton residents understand what’s at stake.
"The biggest fear is that the voters will wake up and say, ‘What happened to these services and why weren’t we informed about what was going on?’" he said. "We want to make sure that that doesn’t happen, that the community not only in Sandy Springs but all 15 cities are aware of what these negotiations entail and the impact if we don’t get any part of the growth and if our resources are cut."
Paul said the city would pay about $22,100 for its share of costs in the PR effort, but noted Sandy Springs got about $33 million in LOST funds in the previous fiscal year — and said he is still waiting to hear why the county government wants to change the funding formula.
"The county may be able to provide some justification," he said, "but they haven’t done it yet and we’ve been negotiating for 3 1/2 months."
