The city of Sandy Springs is strongly encouraging individuals to wear masks while in public spaces but is not mandating them, despite countless calls from residents to do so following a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
“I’ve spent 40-plus years in public service, and I don’t think anything has been more challenging, more stressful or more concerning than the challenge we’re dealing with today,” Paul said of the pandemic. “There’s an enormous amount of angst and concern about it, I have three family members who are recovering from it, including my 94-year-old mother.
“I’ve lost two very close friends to this virus, including a Vietnam vet. He got it from taking care of his brother, who had it, and the two brothers died within hours of each other.”
At its July 21 meeting, the Sandy Springs City Council voted 6-0 to approve a resolution in support of wearing face coverings in public. The meeting was held virtually due to the pandemic. The overwhelming majority of the 53 public comments submitted prior to the meeting but not read there regarded masks and/or their use in Sandy Springs, City Clerk Raquel Gonzalez said.
Paul, who said he’s been encouraged to see more individuals wearing masks when he’s been out shopping at places like grocery and hardware stores in the past two weeks, asked City Attorney Dan Lee to clarify things.
“As a strict rule of law, we’re governed by the Georgia constitution and the acts of the Legislature,” Lee said. “None of them allow us or any cities to enact health laws. Georgia law is … universal throughout Georgia.”
Though the city’s ordinances are superseded by the state’s, the resolution doesn’t go far enough, said District 6 Councilman Andy Bauman. He motioned for an amended resolution that would include asking Gov. Brian Kemp to repeal his executive order so municipalities would regain local control.
“But our citizens, through our emails, I have not seen this many emails on an issue since Mercedes-Benz (USA),” Bauman said of the company moving its headquarters to Sandy Springs. “People are begging us to act, pleading with us to act and demanding that we act (on a mask mandate). I think (the resolution) is as weak as a free drink on a cheap cruise. I amend this to address the elephant in the room, which is the governor’s order.”
But Bauman’s amended ordinance failed by a 4-2 vote, with only he and District 4 Councilwoman Jody Reichel voting yes.
“I think this next resolution does not go far enough for me, but I do agree we need to encourage people to wear masks all the time,” Bauman said between the 4-2 and 6-0 votes.
Reichel added, “Ultimately mask wearing is about our economy, our schools and it’s about slowing the curve and saving lives. I support anything we can do to encourage mask wearing.”
The meeting came on the same day the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners voted to approve its own amended mask mandate that requires residents over age 8 to wear a mask or face covering while in public.
It also came less than a week after Kemp sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the city council over Atlanta dropping back from Phase II to I on its reopening plan, which would require restaurants to close their dining rooms, since the state allows them to be open, and mandating masks in public. Paul said if a judge ruled in Atlanta’s favor, he would be the first to enact Sandy Springs’ own mask requirement.
The mayor also said the city has posted to its website a mapped list of businesses that require customers to wear masks (visit https://bit.ly/3fPtgp5) so residents and visitors only comfortable with those that mandate them know where they can go.
