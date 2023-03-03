Northside residents gathered at Temple Emanu-El in Sandy Springs Feb. 26, in response to antisemitic flyers recently distributed in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.
Dubbed Georgia’s Fight Against Antisemitism, Rabbi Spike Anderson teamed up with Reverend David Lower, the senior pastor at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody, and members of the Anti-Defamation League, to provide education and context to the current state of antisemitism in Georgia.
On Feb. 5, countless Dunwoody and Sandy Springs residents woke up to antisemitic flyers littering their driveways. The flyers were stuffed in clear plastic bags filled with kernels of corn. The flyers contained several antisemitic tropes and slurs, and claimed they were protected by the First Amendment. The Dunwoody Police Department is working with the Sandy Springs Police Department on the investigation.
This morning, many Dunwoody residents, of many faiths, woke up to really disturbing anti-Semitic fliers that were dropped in their driveways. The purpose of activities like this is to cause fear and divide us.— Mayor Lynn Deutsch (@lynndeutsch) February 5, 2023
"We are making the decision to have a reaction, to do something, because frankly to do nothing, is also a decision with its own ramifications both socially towards the people that would do something like that, but more importantly, when we look in the mirror," Anderson said. "So doing something like this is a must."
Anderson and Lower became friends after the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018. Lower called Anderson, introducing himself, saying he is grieving with Anderson and all Jews.
"'That type of thing is absolutely unacceptable and if there's anything I or we can be doing, we want to do it, and can we break bread together sometime soon?'" Anderson recalled Lower saying.
Now, the reverend and rabbi have teamed up for multiple events, spreading awareness of antisemitism to all religions.
"I am here with you grieving and I'm grateful," Lower said. "I am grieving for what has transpired that way to bring us here to say 'no' to, but I am grateful that we have a strengthened community that is on display today and can be built upon going forward for the better community, a better world that we know God has in mind."
"In the name of our Christian faith, we stand up against any such expression that would attack our neighbors and would have we feel threatened and fearful," Lower said.
Sandy Springs and Dunwoody elected state representatives, Long Tran and Esther Panitch, also spoke to attendees on Georgia House Bill 30, the Antisemitism Definition bill now in the State House. The bill would align Georgia's definition of antisemitism with the definition set by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. The definition includes harming Jewish people, negative stereotypes, denying the Holocaust, blaming the Jewish people for world problems and more.
"This is not an attack on free speech," Panitch said. "The definition only comes into play once there's a crime or an unlawful act of discrimination against somebody who's already. This definition has been adopted by 30 satets. It has been adopted around the world by multiple countries, including a Muslim majority country."
According to the Anti-Defamation League, 85% of Americans believe at least one anti-Jewish trope, as opposed to 61% found in 2019. Another 20% percent of Americans believe six or more tropes, which is significantly more than the 11%, the highest level measured in decades.
ADL Southeast Regional Director Eytan Davidson spoke on the data at the event and how the ADL handles antisemitism. The ADL is alerted of antisemitic incidents through both the public and law enforcement. In 2021 alone, the ADL investiagted 9,000 reported incidents. After investigating, 2,717 of those were anitsemitic incidents — an all time record.
"It's important because antisemitism is not just a problem for Jewish people," Davidson said. "It's everybody's problem. Racism is not just a problem for people of color, it is all our problem. LGBTQ directed hatred is not just a problem for the LGBTQ community. It is all of our problems."
Davidson said the rise in antisemitic attitudes can partially be attributed to the change in the political atmosphere. Public discourse and the "proliferation of hate online on social media" makes it easier to reach people with messages of hate, he says.
"It's just much easier to reach people with messages of hate," Davidson said. "When leaders like the ones you see here, the ones you see here are here because they care and they're fighting for you. When leaders abuse that power and they instead choose to use their platform to spread hate, I think these are the this is what we're seeing."
Davidson, a descendent of Holocaust survivors, said he recently toured both Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp and the Warsaw Ghetto in Poland. But it wasn't where some of his family was murdered at Auschwitz that haunted him the most.
What haunted him the most, he said, was the Warsaw Ghetto.
Jews were forced into inhumane conditions in one neighborhood of Warsaw, but neighbors they used to live with were "right over the wall, just going about their lives, keeping their heads down."
"The Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto did not have the allies to protect them," Davidson said. "That was the part that haunted me the most. That is why it's so important to be allies. That is why there is a moral imperative for all of us to stand up for our neighbors and to stand against hate wherever we see."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.