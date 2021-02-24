The city of Sandy Springs has seen its hotel/motel tax revenue decrease by 37% in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s been bolstered by federal relief funds.
“We’ve tried to look at other sources. The good news is we’ve got some of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money we’ve used for that,” Mayor Rusty Paul said, referring to the $4.56 million the city got from Fulton County via the feds.
Also, he added, the hotel/motel tax revenue accounts for only 1 to 2% of the city’s overall annual budget.
According to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, there are about 170,000 hotel rooms in the state, and they contribute to Georgia’s nearly $61 billion tourism industry. The state’s hotel/motel excise tax has been in existence since 1975. Under Georgia law, the tax can range from 2% to 8%.
Sandy Springs, whose hotel/motel tax is collected at a rate of 7%, had tax revenue of $405,000 in February 2020, prior to when the pandemic hit. It hit its low point in December, when the city collected only $151,000, well below the $379,000 it brought in the previous December. In January 2021, the revenue rose slightly to $152,000, much less than the $358,000 collected the previous January.
Sandy Springs’ hotel/motel tax is split three ways, with the city getting 28.56%, the Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority receiving 39.3% (for tourism product development) and 32.14% going to Visit Sandy Springs, the city’s tourism arm, to promote hospitality and tourism.
“The biggest impact is the promotion of the hotels and motels in Sandy Springs,” Paul said. “We’ve had to dial back significantly the work of that event team. The city did take $80,000 of the CARES Act funds dedicated to business assistance to do a local campaign for our hotels and motels about six weeks ago, which did move the needle. But still it’s not where it needs to be.”
The mayor said no one on Visit Sandy Springs’ staff was laid off due to the pandemic, but some employees were furloughed or had their salaries cut. Paul added he planned to meet with Visit Sandy Springs’ staff the following week to discuss ways to spread its message in free formats, such as blogs, podcasts and social media platforms, as a way to avoid spending money on advertising.
Visit Sandy Springs Executive Director Jennifer Cruce, who saw the city’s hotel/motel occupancy drop to a low of 14.6% in April, said the organization pivoted to target leisure travelers, focusing on Sandy Springs’ city and federal parks. But it also worked with hotels and motels to target different markets.
“Some of it is connected to healthcare,” Cruce said. “Some of it is connected to construction. It’s business they’ve always gotten, and business travel is not. It’s business they just didn’t go after as much in the past.”
Paul said he’s most worried about how the pandemic has not only impacted hotels and motels but also the ripple effect it’s had on Sandy Springs’ shops and restaurants, due to the lack of business and leisure travelers.
“(The hotels) are operating significantly below capacity,” he said. “While the city misses the revenue, the biggest impact is on the tourism, with tourists going to our restaurants or shops or whatever they’re in town for.
“We get a lot of traffic from the Braves (games) and the fact that last year they didn’t have fans in the stands, that hurts our businesses. Everybody thinks the Braves are a Cobb County entity, and they are, but we’re so close that on a lot of weekends, our hotels get a lot of fans for the Braves. … (The pandemic’s) impact on the broader community is what troubles me.”
Email and phone messages left with the cities of Atlanta and Alpharetta and DeKalb and Fulton counties seeking information on the pandemic’s impact on their hotel/motel tax revenue were not returned.
