Sandy Springs residents can rest assured that certain residential properties along the Chattahoochee River can’t be rezoned into commercial ones for recreational purposes.
“This is actually a difficult decision because on one hand, when the (city’s comprehensive land-use) plan was passed, there was verbiage for residential properties to be rezoned as (recreational use),” said District 2 Sandy Springs City Councilman John Paulson, whose district includes two single-family home lots that could be rezoned under a proposed text amendment to the city’s development code. “It’s back for consideration, but as I’m looking at this, one of the reasons it gives me pause is in the last three years we’ve had the new development code, if a parcel is going to be rezoned from one designation to another, the character area map has to be approved and then the zoning has to be changed.
“That was done for a reason, so we had time to consider changing the zoning for these different proprieties. This bypasses that. I understand some people will be disappointed, but I think this is best for the city. Any other property would have to go through this if they wanted to change the zoning.”
At its meeting Feb. 18 at City Springs, the council voted 6-0 to deny approving the text amendment.
According to city documents, the amendment to Section 7.4.2.1 would have included the following: “A facility with both indoor and outdoor components is allowed in Residential Estate (zoning) districts, provided it is granted a conditional-use permit by the city council and meets, at a minimum, the following additional use standards: First, a recreational facility shall be located on riverfront property adjacent to a road classified as arterial. Second, vehicular access shall be prohibited from a local street. Third, the maximum lot coverage and maximum building height beyond those of the underlying zoning district are determined through the conditional-use permit process.”
The text amendment came before the council in September but was tabled. The city’s planning commission recommended denial twice – once last year and again in January. Prior to the council’s vote, two residents spoke in opposition to the text amendment, saying approving it would circumvent zoning codes meant to protect neighborhoods. No one spoke in favor of the modification.
“These types of changes can open the door to uses that no one can imagine,” said Ronda Smith, president of the Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods, a community residential watchdog group. “It is the council of neighborhoods’ opinion that such a scenario would surely result in the passage of this development code (amendment).”
Tochie Blad added, “This is going to kind of open up that barnyard door and allow encroachment into the neighborhoods with commercial (zoning).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.