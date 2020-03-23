The city of Sandy Springs has announced two ways it is helping residents and business owners during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
First, the Sandy Springs Police Department March 20 announced, effective immediately, it has launched a check-in service in which business owners can request the department to check on their businesses while they remain closed temporarily during the crisis.
To request the service, residents and business owners can visit the Sandy Springs Police website at https://bit.ly/3dnTga3 and fill out the electronic request form.
Also, if anyone wants the department to check on a family member that might live alone, contact Sgt. S. Ortega at sortega@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-6949, and it will send an officer to check on them to let them know they are not alone.
Second, at its special-called meeting March 20 at City Springs, the Sandy Springs City Council approved an extension of the mandated monthly reporting and payment of alcohol excise taxes by local businesses, effective immediately. Businesses have until May 31 to pay it without penalty or interest.
Under the current city ordinance, businesses must submit a monthly report and payment on or before the 20th day of each month, a return for the preceding month. The council passed the extension citing the state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of all city buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.