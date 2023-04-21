Sandy Springs will continue participation in a nationwide lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors.
At the April 18 city council meeting, Lee presented an agreement to participate in the settlements with five additional defendants — TEVA, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
"Approximately two-and-a-half years ago, local governments all over the country began filing suit against manufactures and distributors of pharmaceuticals that produced opioid-type drugs because of the epidemic of opioid use in America," Sandy Springs City Attorney Dan Lee said.
Why is this important?: As a participating local government in the lawsuit, Sandy Springs will receive settlement funds that "must be used for abatement of the opioid epidemic."
According to Lee, “the city can take this money and fill the gaps in solving the opioid related problems that have surfaced in Sandy Springs.”
The city is already a participant in suits against other distributors — McKesson, Purdue, Jensen and Johnson and Johnson. Sandy Springs has already received funds from McKesson and Purdue, according to Lee.
He noted two more manufacturers, Jensen and Johnson and Johnson, have already reached a settlement agreement.
"The Jensen and Johnson and Johnson to Sandy Springs settlement is $74,000 over a 5 year period," Lee said.
Funds will not be disbursed until all participating states have agreed to the terms.
During the meeting, council member Andy Bauman discussed creating a separate account for the funds and that the expenditures be determined by mayor and council.
"In order to receive the money, we are required to follow the criteria you just described," Lee said.
Sandy Springs Chief Financial Officer Toni Carlisle confirmed that an account has been set up for the settlement funds.
What's the next step?: Sandy Springs will await the disbursement of the settlement funds, then Mayor and Council will determine proper expenditures that will contribute to resolving the city's opioid crisis issues.
