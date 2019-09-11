FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 30, 2005 file photo, running back Ronnie Brown (23) runs against New Orleans Saints linebacker Sedrick Hodge (52) gives chase during the fourth quarter, in Baton Rouge, La. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, that former New Orleans Saint Hodge sold oxycodone pills in Cartersville, Georgia, just northwest of Atlanta. The 40-year-old Hodge is accused of illegal distribution of controlled substances, among other charges.