Sandy Springs residents and first responders celebrated the official opening of Fire Station 2 Oct. 20.
Construction of the new facility started in April, but Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul says the opening was delayed due to supply chain issues. The project totaled $9 million. The new two-story station consists of approximately 21,144 square feet and replaces the prior station built in 1969.
"There's a lot of history here," Sandy Springs Fire Department Chief Keith Sanders said. "There's a lot of memories here and every one of them (who) come to this building, they did and they do today, willing to risk it all to save the citizens and visitors of Sandy Springs. So a lot of memories, a lot of history here and we want to just welcome you back."
SSFD Station 2 contains a three-bay apparatus storage room with adjacent support areas, a decontamination shower along with state-of-the-art equipment for firefighters to remove toxins after returning from fighting a fire, equipment storage, gear wash, kitchen, conference room, offices, sleeping quarters, restrooms, fitness room, and training areas.
"This facility is as good a facility as exists anywhere because we're just absolutely delighted and this community deserves the best public safety we can get," Paul said. "More importantly, the men and women that work in this facility deserve the absolute best that we can provide, and I hope we met your expectations."
Station 2 is the busiest fire station in Sandy Springs, with thousands of calls each year and nine crew members for each 24 hour shift. Station 2 includes units trained to rescue people — often window washers — from the King and Queen buildings down the road. The station also responds to vehicle fires on 400 and I-285 and structure fire throughout the city. Station 2 also has a Swift Water Team that coves the 20 to 30 miles of Chattahoochee River.
"Our goal is to make sure that once the call arrives that these trucks are rolling within one minute," Paul said.
To aid with response time, fire fighters receive real-time notifications from timers that show them where they are in the process of getting on the truck and getting to the call. Another newly installed system tells crews what type of call they are responding to and what to expect on the scene.
Additionally, Station 2 has state of the art de-contamination units that allow fire fighters to quickly and efficiently clean their gear of carcinogens.
"A third of firefighters today across America come down with some form of cancer and that's a (huge) concern for the fire service, but especially fire chiefs," Sanders said. "We've put state of the art equipment in this facility to allow the firefighters to quickly decontaminate their gear and clean their air packs and in a very thorough setting away from where they house during the regular shift."
"Our number one goal is keeping the community safe, but right there next to it is keeping these men and women safe when they're doing their job," Paul said of the de-contamination units.
Fire Station 2 is at 135 Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.