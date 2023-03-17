Sandy Springs Fire Station 5 Groudnbreaking

(L to R) Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders, city manger Eden Freeman, council member Melody Kelley, council member John Paulson, Mayor Rusty Paul, council member Melissa Mular and council member Andy Bauman break ground at the site of Fire Station 5 on Mount Vernon Road on March 16, 2023. 

 Lindsay Moscarello
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.