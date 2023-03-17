(L to R) Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders, city manger Eden Freeman, council member Melody Kelley, council member John Paulson, Mayor Rusty Paul, council member Melissa Mular and council member Andy Bauman break ground at the site of Fire Station 5 on Mount Vernon Road on March 16, 2023.
After nearly 10 years in the making, construction of a fire station on Mount Vernon Road in Sandy Springs will begin.
On March 16, Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders, Mayor Rusty Paul, council members John Paulson, Andy Bauman, Melody Kelley, Melissa Mular and City Manager Eden Freeman participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at 7800 Mount Vernon Road for Sandy Springs Fire Station 5.
"The doors have been ordered," Sanders said. "From the moment I was hired, my priority was to find a location for a fire station in the panhandle."
The “panhandle area” of Sandy Springs, is currently served by Fire Station No. 51, located on Spalding Drive at Roberts Road, with support from Roswell’s Fire Station No. 27, less than one mile outside of city limits.
"We needed a location where we could equitably distribute the response time to benefit the most citizens," Sanders said.
Emergency response time within the area ranges between 10 to 15 minutes. The new station is expected to reduce response times by up to seven minutes.
"One of the real challenges of this part of the city is getting our fire department and first responder to parts of the panhandle," Paul said. "This station is designed to create a center that we can be able to reach this area much more effectively and quickly."
"One of the biggest challenges with every piece of property we found out here is that sewer is not in all the community, a lot of this area is still on a septic system," Sanders said. "Trying to find commercial property was also a challenge."
He described the Mount Vernon Road location as “perfect.”
Sandy Springs residents and first responders celebrated the official opening of Fire Station…
The new home for Fire Station 5 will be a two-story structure, containing a two-bay apparatus storage room, decontamination showers, gear wash, and storage areas. Hussey Gay Bell, a civil Engineering and architectural firm, oversees designing the new station, which will be home to on-duty firefighters.
One concern from area residents, according to council member John Paulson, was the appearance of the fire station fitting in to the surrounding community. Hussey Gay Bell took those concerns and created a home station. The city has once again partnered with Reeves and Young, the construction company who built Sandy Springs Fire Station 2, for this station project.
"I am proud we are able to build this facility out here, provide response time that this community not only expects, but deserves," Paul said.
Sanders said he is grateful for the automatic aide response and collaboration the Roswell Fire Department has provided to Sandy Springs, which will continue even after Station 5 is built and running.
He is eager to bring Sandy Springs firefighters back home to the city’s new station.
Sandy Springs Fire Station 5 construction is scheduled to begin on March 27, with an estimated project completion in April 2024.
