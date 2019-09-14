A boy who was abducted by his father at his school has been found safe in California and is coming home, the Sandy Springs Police Department said.
According to police, Sept. 12 at about 3 p.m., Dederick Floyd, 33, entered Woodland Elementary School in Sandy Springs and took his son, Xavier, 10, without authorization. The two left the school in an unknown vehicle. Floyd is not the custodial parent and may be attempting to leave the state with the child.
In a news release emailed to the media Sept. 13 at 6:12 p.m., police stated Xavier Floyd was “located and is safe” and is being sent home to his mother, adding “Dederick Floyd was taken into custody in the city of Riverside, California, without incident.” Riverside is a Los Angeles suburb.
Dederick Floyd was charged with felony interference with custody and will be extradited to Georgia.
“The Sandy Springs Police Department would like to thank the Southern California Special Enforcement Narcotics Unit for their invaluable assistance in bringing this case to a close,” police stated.
(1) comment
Mothers who are not the custodial parent (an extremely small number of casualties from the divorce wars) do this all the time and when caught nothing really happens to them, receive mild probation at best. But a noncustodial father who does this will have the legal standing in court of a medieval Russian serf and will probably go to prison on a kidnapping charge. Another casualty of the divorce wars.
