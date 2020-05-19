The city of Sandy Springs’ ongoing legal dispute with Carter, developer of the $300 million City Springs project, is over.
“This is a negotiated settlement that we think meets the terms under the contract,” City Attorney Dan Lee said. “Our financial advisor has looked at it. Our tax lawyer has looked at it. We think it’s a good settlement with Carter. This will settle all issues.”
At its May 19 meeting, the Sandy Springs City Council voted 6-0 to approve authorizing the city attorney and city manager to negotiate and enter into a settlement agreement involving the city, the Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority (the council acting on behalf of the City Springs project), City Springs Owner LLC and C&A Development LLC to resolve certain outstanding claims related to private development and project management for the project.
In its meeting prior to the council meeting, the authority also voted 6-0 to approve authorizing the settlement agreement. The legal battle stemmed from claims the city made regarding “certain outstanding costs” it incurred from Carter related to the mixed-use project, according to city documents.
Under the agreement, the city will get $2.04 million in payments related to items under the master declaration, parking declaration, master lease agreement and contingent payment agreement, all documents entered into by the parties for the project’s development. Included in the total amount is a payment in lieu of taxes for the first year of the project.
Opening in 2018, City Springs is a public-private development that includes City Hall, a retail market square, the 294-unit Aston Springs apartment building, the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center and the City Green park.
Carter managed the delivery of the public component work, including the buildings, park and construction of an underground parking deck. Carter’s private development team partnered with Selig Enterprises to build the project’s residential and retail portions.
According to a news release, the payment in lieu of taxes is a payment made to compensate the city for some or all of the real estate tax revenue that is lost due to the waiver of some or all of the real estate tax revenue provided as an incentive for Carter to handle the project. These payments will be made to the city for 10 years, Lee said.
“City Springs’ goal was to bring new life and vibrancy to the Roswell Road corridor and create a real ‘downtown’ Sandy Springs. Public-private partnerships have been a hallmark of our city since its birth, and this again proves the benefits of this model in lowering costs and generating extra income for the city that reduces the overall financial burden on taxpayers,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in the release.
An email sent to Carter seeking comment on the settlement agreement was not immediately returned.
