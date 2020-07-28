The city of Sandy Springs and one local Atlanta City Council member each will host COVID-19 mobile testing site events in the coming weeks.
While Sandy Springs is hosting a site for the first time, Atlanta’s council members have hosted several of them since soon after the pandemic started.
First, Sandy Springs announced it is partnering with the Atlanta Fulton Emergency Management Agency to host a mobile testing site at the Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Activities Center Aug. 3, 5 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It is located at 6150 Sandy Springs Circle, near City Springs, and individuals getting tested are asked to drive in at the entrance by the intersection of Sandy Springs Circle and Hilderbrand Drive.
Residents are able to drive up without an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test, although appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, individuals can visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 test scheduling website at https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US/ or call 404-613-8150. Appointments are accepted by phone weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To obtain results, individuals have three options:
♦ Visit patient.labcorp.com, sign in or create an account
♦ email fcboh.covid@dph.ga.gov with your name and date of birth
♦ call 404-613-7295 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Second, District 9 Atlanta City Councilman Dustin Hillis, who represents part of Buckhead, is partnering with CORE and Springfield Missionary Baptist Church to host free testing events July 28 through 30 and Aug. 4 through 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Aug. 15, 22 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each one will take place at the church, located at 1730 Hollywood Road.
Testing will be available to those with or without symptoms. For more information about the Atlanta events, visit www.coreresponse.org/covid-19/atlanta-ga.
