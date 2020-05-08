In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the city of Sandy Springs is making adjustments to its citizen participation plan.
“Staff proposes an amendment that will only allow virtual public hearings, a five-day public comment period, and allows us to only accept public comment digitally (via email) and to forgo posting hard copies of the plans,” said planner Madalyn Smith, who works in the city’s community development department.
At its special called meeting May 7, the Sandy Springs City Council voted 6-0 to approve the change, and it was held virtually due to the outbreak.
The meeting took place just two days after the council’s regular first of two monthly meetings and not at the second meeting May 19 because the agenda item “has an advertising requirement, so the meeting was scheduled to meet the required timeline,” city spokeswoman Sharon Kraun said.
The amendment was recommended by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to all municipalities that have received Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), including Sandy Springs, to add emergency response sections.
According to city documents, the amendment’s purpose is to allow a more efficient and timely response to crisis.
The council also voted 6-0 to approve an amendment to the 2020 annual action plan and the city’s consolidated 2018-22 plan. Smith said the 2018-22 consolidated and the annual action plans guide how CDBG funding will be spent, and the public comment period is May 7 through 12.
The city received an additional $384,260 from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help nonprofits impacted by the pandemic.
“We’ve added a new project to the consolidated plan called COVID-19 pandemic response,” Smith said. “The CARES Act funding will be dedicated to this project.”
But Sandy Springs resident Tochie Blad, the only individual to speak during the meeting’s public comment portion, said she had concerns over the fact that the five-day public comment period, May 7 through 12, falls on a weekend.
“With only two business days (after the weekend) for response, citizens will not have read about the new funding or the redirection of the funds beyond the website,” she said. “The weekly newspapers will not have any ability to (let the) public know about the change in the CDBG funds or the additional funding, $384K secured for the expanded program. More time for public comment enables that all voices are heard.”
Blad also asked who would decide what loans to give and what nonprofits would receive them.
“What criteria will be used to determine funding? I suggest a citizens advisory panel similar to Fulton County has used for this program in the past,” she said.
The city already has $653,208 in CDBG funds, which could be diverted for COVID-19 response, but officials said they plan to spend that on projects it was intended for, such as the Roswell Road sidewalk improvement plan.
Regarding the five-day public comment period, Mayor Rusty Paul asked Assistant City Manager Jim Tolbert if the city gets public comments on the CDBG plan, and Tolbert said it rarely does. Smith said the $653,208 will be used to help pay off the loan the city applied for to fund the sidewalk project.
A new project to improve and beautify a portion of Roswell Road from Morgan Falls Road south to the Classic Cadillac of Atlanta dealership entrance was approved 6-0 by the council. The landscaping portion of that project is estimated to cost $66,000, and it will be paid for through a Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council Grant that gets its money from fees paid by outdoor advertising companies to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
