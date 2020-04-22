With Gov. Brian Kemp allowing the state’s restaurants to reopen for dine-in service starting April 27, one Sandy Springs City Council member said he hopes residents will embrace the businesses struggling during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, not criticize them.
“I heard (comments) from a friend who owns a restaurant,” District 6 Councilman Andy Bauman said. “Individual restaurants and businesses will make their own decisions on when they plan to open. Even though we may disagree with the governor’s order, I have seen people try to shame businesses (for) deciding to open. If they’re taking the 20 steps of business procedures (to properly open), I would hope they wouldn’t do that.”
Bauman spoke at the council’s April 21 meeting, where officials gave updates on the city’s COVID-19 response. It was held virtually due to the pandemic.
“We’re trying to thread a delicate needle at this time,” Mayor Rusty Paul said. “Our effort in returning to normalcy will be focusing on safety and the health of the community as we implement these decisions. There are no local preemptions because we had one mishmash of exemptions, from Dunwoody to Brookhaven to Sandy Springs.
“Normally I’m a local control guy but in this case, we need to have one set of orders from the state. Some of us agree with the governor and some disagree. We’re going to do what we can in Sandy Springs. There’s still a lot of questions for the state. Code enforcement: are we supposed to handle it or is the state?”
Andrea Worthy, the city’s director of economic development, gave a presentation on a COVID-19 business survey it partnered with the rest of the north Fulton cities on. More than 800 business owners participated in the survey, including over 250 in Sandy Springs. Half of survey takers requested a personal follow-up phone call.
According to the slideshow she presented, 60% of the area’s businesses were open, 65% were forced to closed and 35% did so voluntarily, with 70% closing due to the state’s shelter-in-place order.
The businesses closing were in the following categories: 25% other, 10% retail, 13% professional services, 15% health care, 8% recreation, 12% hospitality and 17% other services.
Regarding the outbreak’s impact on businesses, 37% said employee counts changed due to the pandemic, most either through furloughs or temporary layoffs, and 30% said they may close permanently due to the pandemic.
Worthy said the city recommended each business owner should contact his or her lender, landlord and utility companies regarding forbearance.
