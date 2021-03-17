The city of Sandy Springs, in partnership with two other organizations, plans to open a mobile COVID-19 vaccination site later this week.
“We were informed (about it) today,” Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders said.
Sanders announced the news at the Sandy Springs City Council’s March 16 meeting, which was held virtually due to the outbreak. The site will be a partnership between the city, Fulton County and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and will be at the former WorldPay building (600 Morgan Falls Road), which the city has purchased to use as its future public safety facility.
CORE has previously hosted COVID test sites in Fulton and other counties, including one in Sandy Springs last year.
Sanders said the site could open as early as March 18, and more details will be released soon.
“More information coming up as far as the time,” he said. “Our goal is to vaccinate up to 200 people per day up there. … We’re currently developing the plan. … We’re focusing on churches and schools and nonprofits within the city, with people who have high blood pressure and diabetes. We have some people who are shut-ins that we want to focus on, along with the Hispanic community.”
The Neighbor has emailed Sandy Springs’ spokeswoman to get more information, including dates and times, and is awaiting her response.
Sanders also said his department has voluntarily offered equipment and staff to Fulton’s North Point vaccination site in Alpharetta, one of three main locations the county has set up.
“Our crews are administrating an average of 1,000 vaccines a day at that site,” he said.
Mayor Rusty Paul said Fulton’s county manager, Dick Anderson, said about 80% of the volunteer hours donated by Fulton cities’ employees at the county’s vaccination sites have come from Sandy Springs.
“I’m delighted by the role our team is playing,” Paul said.
